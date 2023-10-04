Alex and Scott felt the blow Buffalo dealt like any of you, all the way in SoCal. They recorded this episode with a message: It’s not over. This is not the end. Amidst the drubbing, concerns about the play of the offensive line, and defense that had no answers to anything, there are still bright spots. Most of the numbers (except for the scoreboard) tell a different story? A certain linebacker that these two nicknamed after a band, well, how did he do in the loss? Where did the line really fail (you probably all know this) and just how bad was it? Why were there no answers from the mastermind DC? Listen in, there’s good with the bad, and there’s reasonable hope. Especially for the coming games.