Tua’s Jiu-Jitsu training came into Effect

Throughout the first three weeks of the season, Tua was only sacked once. Against the Bills, he was sacked four times. Matt Milano did a good job taking away Miami’s easy completions over the middle. This forced Tua to hold onto the football longer, and the offensive line failed to protect him. He was constantly under duress, and whenever it seemed like Miami needed a play, Tua was pressured. The absence of Connor Williams was noticeable, both in the passing game and running game.

Cornerback position is still an Issue

A major factor contributing to Miami’s defensive struggles in 2022 was the underperformance of the cornerback unit, with Byron Jones sidelined due to an extended injury. Miami’s plan to improve that group in 2023 was by acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who unfortunately went down in the first days of Training Camp. Miami brought in veteran corner Eli Apple for depth, but he struggled in the first two weeks of the season. Against the Bills, Miami opted to move nickel cornerback Kader Kohou to the outside. He faced Stefon Diggs as his primary matchup and struggled mightily, as most would against Diggs on an island. Kohou isn’t the problem; he was put in a bad situation. Perhaps it’s time to give some snaps to 2nd round pick Cam Smith and see if he can help solve their outside cornerback issues.

Christian Wilkins needs to show up

In 2022, Wilkins was a standout on the Dolphins defense, cementing himself as one of the league’s best interior defenders. After a situation during training camp that resulted in him playing this year without a new contract, he’s disappointed in the season’s first four games. The defensive tackle has only recorded one TFL (Tackle For Loss) this year after recording 16 last year. Miami’s defense has struggled; they require more out of Wilkins, especially if he’s planning to become one of the league’s highest-paid defenders. Christian Wilkins has been seen more in the end zone celebrating Miami’s touchdowns than in opposing teams’ backfields; that has to change.

Devon Achane is here to stay

Miami’s 3rd round pick was one of the lone standouts in their blowout defeat against the Bills. Achane ran for 101 yards on only eight carries while also adding a pair of scores. His speed is something that pops on the screen anytime he has the football; he’s a true threat to take it the distance every time he finds space in the open field. With more performances like this, he may be on his way to earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Andrew Van Ginkel may be the team’s most important depth piece

If Achane was the offensive standout, then Van Ginkel was the defensive standout. With Jaelan Phillips sidelined once again, Van Ginkel started on the edge and recorded two sacks. He has three sacks and five quarterback hits in his two starts on the edge. He has earned more snaps on the edge and has proven to be a key member of this defense, serving as its most versatile individual defender.

Speed bumps were always going to be a part of the road

This takeaway is mostly for the fan base, which is in full-blown panic mode after being severely outplayed by the Bills yet again. Despite how impressive the first three weeks of the season were, that wasn’t going to be the case all year, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Super Bowls are not won or lost in September; the football season is long. Teams that are in contention when it matters are there because they managed to stay healthy and had the talent and coaching to guide them there. Miami couldn’t have asked for a better start than 3-1, with three of the four games being on the road. Defenses were always going to counter-punch; now it’s time to see whether or not they can punch back. I believe they can.