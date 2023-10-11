On Tuesday, Miami Dolphins superstar WR Tyreek Hill tweeted that he has been fined more than $100,000 through five weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Wednesday Morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network stated that Hill has been fined significantly while the total is less than $100K. It was noted that Hill wasn’t fined for his touchdown celebration last week when he was trying to give the football to his mother in the stands.

Per CBS Sports, Hill has been fined for uniform violations, and NFL fines are increased for repeat offenders — which Hill reportedly is.

One of the fines was for not wearing any socks in a game, but Hill has an explanation. “So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all,” Hill told The Palm Beach Post. “But I was getting an IV, and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks.”