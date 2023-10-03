In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin breaks down Miami being boat raced in Buffalo, breaking down the tough loss this past Sunday to their division rival. Kevin then also talks about what changes need to be made on defense moving forward for the Dolphins. —all this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



