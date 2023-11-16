In the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are dealing with uncertainties about their defensive line depth. The current roster boasts the talents of Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, and Da’Shawn Hand. Byron Cowart and undrafted rookie Brandon Pili hold practice squad positions. Although the current team looks promising, the Dolphins’ coaches are considering adding more players from the free-agent pool.

One name circulating in discussions is Akiem Hicks, a seasoned defensive lineman on the hunt for a team to mark his 12th season in the league. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said he is talking to many teams, making people wonder if the Dolphins would gain from his experience and skills.

Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who previously coached Hicks from 2016 to 2018 during his tenure with the Chicago Bears, acknowledged the ongoing talks. Hicks’ performance during those years was nothing short of stellar, participating in all 48 possible games and amassing impressive statistics — 163 tackles (38 for a loss), 55 quarterback hits, 23 sacks, seven tipped passes, five forced fumbles, and three recovered fumbles.

Bringing in a seasoned player like Hicks is attractive because it gives a break to important players like Wilkins and Sieler. Familiar with Fangio’s defensive scheme, Hicks could bring a wealth of experience to the Dolphins’ defensive strategy.

However, despite the potential benefits, it appears that, for now, the Dolphins are opting to stick with their existing lineup. Watch how the defensive line evolves and if Akiem Hicks becomes part of the team as the season goes on. It is a big part of the Dolphins’ plan for a strong defense in 2023.