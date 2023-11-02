On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian discuss all of the big stories in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they give their closing thoughts on the Dolphins’ loss win over the New England Patriots last week. Then they go over all of the Dolphins’ injuries (and there are a lot of them). Who may the Dolphins have returning to their lineup this week, and which new players may be missing this weekend’s game? They will go over each out and let you know the forecast for each player. We then have another exciting game of KANSAS CITY GUY vs FLORIDA MAN, followed by a Dolphins vs. Chiefs preview, and the guys end the show giving their prediction on this week’s game. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

