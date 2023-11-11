It’s a tough time for all Dolphins fans as we must endure a week of football without watching our favorite team. However, the bye week couldn’t come at a better time, as the Dolphins are looking to recharge after a tough loss against the Chiefs. The Dolphins elected to have their bye after the cross-Atlantic trip to refresh and relax. Bye weeks are essential for players, coaches, and fans; here are how the Dolphins can come out of the bye week with a win.

Get Healthy

The NFL season is long and grueling; its toll on the body is not for the faint of heart. A week off from getting beat up for 60 minutes goes a long way in healing a player’s body and mind. As it stands right now, a lot of Dolphins have been banged up. Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Jaylen Waddle, De’von Achane, Xavien Howard, River Cracraft, Jaelan Phillips, and more have dealt with lingering injuries throughout the season. Sure, most of these can be dealt with and are subject to a player’s pain tolerance, but getting a week to rest and heal is welcomed. Last Sunday against the Chiefs marked the first time that the Dolphins had their complete defensive unit, as it was intended, on the field. This was proven because the defense only allowed the defending Super Bowl champs to score 14 offensive points. If this production continues, we can see the real impact of Fangio’s hiring.

All signs point to rookie sensation De’Von Achane being activated off IR before the week 11 bout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Rob Hunt could also be on track to return from a hamstring injury. Week 11 could mark the first time all year that the Dolphins have had their full complement of players on the field simultaneously. The bye will also give players with minor injuries time to get their bodies closer to 100%.

Fix the Mistakes

Fixing mistakes is something that should happen every week. This is why players and coaches study film and practice all the time. However, the bye week can provide some necessary self-reflection for the team to see the areas they need significant improvement in. For example, why do the Dolphins always seem to have pre-snap and timing issues on the road? At home, the team is like a well-oiled machine, but we falter on the road against good teams. I have no doubt Mike McDaniel and his staff are working diligently on this. In the second half of the season, coaches must adjust game plans and schemes to keep opposing coaches on their toes. I expect the offense to look different while maintaining their production from the first half.

How Other Teams Can Help

The Dolphins could also benefit from the games being played this weekend. Of course, we know that if our division opponents lose, it paves a much smoother road to the AFC East title. So we know to root for the Colts, Raiders, and Broncos to all come out victorious against the Patriots, Jets, and Bills. Other conference teams that could benefit the Dolphins by losing include the Ravens, Jaguars, Bengals, and Steelers. The Ravens and Jaguars hold the second and third seeds between the Chiefs at one and us at four. If both teams lose, our chances of moving up the playoff seeding increase. The Bengals and Steelers are both 5-3; if they lose, that pushes them further down the ladder if the Dolphins mess around and find themselves in the Wild Card race.

The bye week could end up being a highly beneficial week for this team as they remain focused on the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. My suggestion to fans is to throw in NFL RedZone, kick back, and relax as you can enjoy a stress-free weekend while you await the return of your favorite team.