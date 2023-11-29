Alex and Scott hit the studio on a Saturday to capture fresh thoughts on the Jets game. Just like the week before, there was a lot to like in the game and some concerns, too. First and foremost, this is a stomping of the hated Jets, so they celebrate that. The loss of Phillips is a sobering elephant in the room. What about Mike McDaniel’s game plan and play calling this week? What about Tua’s protection of the ball? What about that MetLife field? More thoughts on the rest of the season and the Dolphins’ journey to the playoffs. There’s an interesting tidbit about our next opponent, the Washington Commanders. How will our Dolphins fare in the nation’s capital? Join our conversation and listen in to this episode for all this and more.