On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. A win is a win, and you never apologize for a win in this league, but it is fair to say the Dolphins won ugly vs the Raiders. The Dolphins’ offense sputtered at times and was unable to finish drives, and the special teams had their worst performance of the year as well, but Miami’s defense carried the way and led the Dolphins to a victory. Jalen Ramsey had two interceptions, including one in the final seconds, to seal a victory for the Fins. We recap the game and talk about who played well and who didn’t. And look at this week’s huge game on Black Friday vs the division rival NY Jets. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

