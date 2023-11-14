Omar Kelly of AllDolphins.com is reporting that on Monday during practice, Dolphins starting right guard Robert Hunt was working on the side with trainers during practice on Monday.

Per Kelly, “Starting right guard Robert Hunt, who missed his first NFL game in Miami’s 21-14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a right hamstring injury he suffered the previous week, worked on the side with a trainer when the team practiced Monday.”

Before practice, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that regarding Hunt and Robert Jones, their status is week to week and not day to day at this time. Hunt is the starting right guard for the Dolphins, and Robert Jones is his backup. Hunt is battling a hamstring injury, while Jones has a hyper-extended knee.

If both players are unavailable, expect Liam Eichenberg to get the nod and start at right guard for the Dolphins on Sunday.