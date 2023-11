The Miami Dolphins are placing running back Salvon Ahmed on IR with a foot injury. In his place they have moved WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster. With Ahmed on IR he will miss at least four games, and with Miami having limited spots left to move players from IR to the active roster, this may be the end of Ahmed’s 2023 season.

