Once again the Miami Dolphins had an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding them and demand to be taken seriously as a contender and once again they fell short.

This time it was a woeful first half and series of self-inflicted wounds that ended up costing them. Bad playcalling, poor execution, and sloppy penalties were most of the cause, though credit should be given to Kansas City’s defense, which disrupted the Dolphins’ timing.

The Dolphins would eventually play themselves back into the game behind a stellar effort from their defense, but when you dig yourself a hole, you give yourself little to no margin for error and the errors were quite prominent on their final two offensive snaps.

Aaron and Josh are here to react, respond, and provide some copium for a very emotional fan base that still finds itself heading into the bye week, in spite of a rough Sunday morning, cheering for the team in first place in the AFC East. Join us for THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW here at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE