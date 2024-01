Next week Miami Dolphins fans, you will be waiting all day for Sunday Night. The huge Sunday Night Football game between Miami and Buffalo will be for the AFC East title. Kickoff 8:20 pm on NBC with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

We will host the Bills on January 7th on @SNFonNBC 📍 @HardRockStadium pic.twitter.com/p7PEx8MKTs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 1, 2024