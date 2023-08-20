Miami Dolphins rookie Running Back DeVon Achane had to be carted off the field to the locker room in the 3rd quarter of Miami’s 28-3 win over Houston. It was unknown what his injury was at the time. In his post-game press conference Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when asked said Achane has a shoulder injury.

“Achane is a shoulder and we’ll find out more (Sunday).

In the game, Achane had 6 carries for 27 yards including a beautiful 20-yard run from scrimmage.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel said De'Von Achane injured his shoulder vs. the Texans today. https://t.co/4pKFpHXElr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

