During the third quarter of Miami’s preseason game vs the Houston Texans, rookie running back De’Von Achane left the field and had to go to the medical tent. He was then carted off the field to the locker room. No word on what his injury is at this time. We will have more on this story as it develops.

Achane had 6 rushes for 27 yards in the game up until that point including a nice 20 yard run in the 2nd quarter.