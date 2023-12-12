Matt Miller of ESPN has released his most recent mock draft (yes, I know it’s early, but he has one out). In it, he has Miami selecting 30th and selecting…Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU.

Miller’s write-up on Suamataia is, “Do the Dolphins need a left tackle? Not yet — but Terron Armstead turns 33 next July, and there is a potential out in his contract following the 2024 season. For a roster with very few immediate needs, Miami can draft ahead, prepping Suamataia to be the future at left tackle. The BYU senior is the most active, physical left tackle I’ve studied this year, but he’s also really good in space in the run game and moves smoothly in pass protection. He’d be a great fit for the Dolphins’ scheme.”

Suamataia played one season (well, one game) at Oregon in 2021 before transferring to BYU, where he has been a standout since. I believe Suamataia will not be available at the 30th pick come April and draft season. Left tackles with his skill set and resume, usually fly up the draft boards during the pre-draft process. But the fact Matt Miller has Miami selecting an offensive lineman in round 1 is not surprising as Miami has three current starters (even after the Austin Jackson extension) who are on the last year of their deal and Terron Armstead is always injured, and the Dolphins need to find their left tackle of the future. So, the thought process is correct here.