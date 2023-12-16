Often-injured Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane will most likely not play on Sunday vs. the Jets. He has a toe injury that has hampered him since Monday Night, and on Saturday, the Dolphins elevated RB Darrynton Evans from the practice squad. A sign that Miami will have a running back inactive on Sunday and Achane is the only one injured. The Dolphins also listed rookie RB Chris Brooks as OUT for Sunday.

Roster Moves | We have have elevated CB Ethan Bonner and RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster for #NYJvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/nAUhn8MVsP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2023