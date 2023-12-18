On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down Miami’s 30-0 shutout victory over the NY Jets to give Miami their 10th win. The Dolphins were missing nine starters, short-handed on both sides of the football, but found a way to come out and dominate against a lousy team and come away with a win. We go over the play-by-play talk about the Dolphins’ defense having a massive day against Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian. How Jaylen Waddle stepped up in the absence of Tyreek Hill and had a big day, and how Tua and Mike McDaniel came through in a December game when everything wasn’t ideal for them. We give out our game balls and discuss next week’s Christmas Eve showdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys—all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST