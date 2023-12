Superstar cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey, has a knee injury and was listed as Questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Ravens.

Guard Robert Hunt, who Mike McDaniel said earlier Friday was getting closer to returning, is listed as Doubtful for Sunday’s game.