Mike McDaniel at his Friday press conference, said Jaylen Waddle will not play Sunday vs the Baltimore Ravens. Waddle has a high ankle sprain which is a 2-8 week injury.

Dolphins ruled out WR Jaylen Waddle for Sunday’s game at Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2023

With some good news, Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt may be able to play Sunday, how he practices on Friday and how he feels after the practice will determine that.

Robert Hunt remains a possibility for the Ravens game https://t.co/7PHW9ZgJeM — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 29, 2023

McDaniel also said that WR Chosen Anderson is in the later stages of concussion protocol and he is optimistic he will be able to go this weekend.