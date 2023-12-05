

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins delivered one of their most complete performances of the season against the Washington Commanders. Buoyed by the return of De’Von Achane, the offense jumped into action immediately and never let up. The defense, playing their first full game since Jaelan Phillips was lost for the season, showed strength and steadfastness. Andrew Van Ginkel played big, coming up with a pick six, and Duke Riley filled in admirably for Jerome Baker, who suffered a first half knee injury. It was, in many ways, exactly what Dolphins fans would have wanted to see the team do.

Aaron and Josh are back together to look at the game and break down how they did what they did, where they go from here, and Tua Tagovailoa’s appearance on the Manningcast. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE