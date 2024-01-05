We always kinda had a feeling it was going to come down to this.

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18. The winner will be the AFC East Champion and the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The loser will likely end up as a wild card in the #6 seed but, if it’s the Bills, there’s a chance their season could be over.

In Week 4, the Bills walloped the Dolphins 48-20, a humbling defeat the Dolphins bounced back nicely from..at least until losing 56-19 in Baltimore last week.

Can the banged up Dolphins end the Bills’ hot streak and look forward to hosting their first playoff game in 15 years? Will the Bills continue their dominance over the Dolphins?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss what’s at stake and how things could play out on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

