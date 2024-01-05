Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is one of the team’s better players on defense and has gotten better since being drafted in the first round of 2019. However, in the big games this year, like last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and earlier this year, he has been a non-factor and flat-out invisible. It’s true I could say the same about the rest of the defense, especially since the Dolphins got blown out in both of those games, 56-19 and 48-20, respectively, but the defense starts up front on the line and can set the tone for the game. The line can make life miserable for the quarterback and clog up the running lanes for the opposing team’s running game.

Wilkins has had a career-high in sacks this year with 8, but all of those have come against the bad teams on the schedule. I know the Dolphins have had what has turned out to be a weak schedule, but our opponent on Sunday Night, the Bills, has had basically the same schedule as the Dolphins. The difference is the Bills have been in the playoffs the last three years, won the division title each of those seasons, and their players have been here before, which is why a lot of people in the national media are picking the Bills to win this weekend. The Dolphins have not. They made the playoffs last year and are going again this year, but they haven’t had any postseason success. With the injuries to pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, the Dolphins have others to set up, and Wilkins is the one I feel can and should. His teammate Zach Sieler has made some impact in the last couple of games, having a sack in each game and a forced fumble last week. Frankly, I feel Sieler has had more of an impact than Wilkins on defense at times this year.

Wilkins is in a contract year and had a hold-in during the last training camp. He and the team couldn’t come to terms with a new deal. Part of the reason is that the Dolphins didn’t want to pay him a higher salary due to his lack of pass rush. Well, he has had a career-high in sacks, as I’ve mentioned, but he must also perform in big games, and he hasn’t. Guys like Aaron Donald and Chris Jones are big-time players and have made big games in big spots, whereas Wilkins has fallen short. If he really wants to get that new contract, he needs to make an impact starting Sunday Night and in the playoffs.

The Dolphins are going to have tough decisions to make this off season. They are well over the salary cap and are going to have to make some tough decisions. Wilkins is one of those decisions. Do they resign him, let him leave, or slap the franchise tag on him and look at a potential trade? All options are on the table. I did say before the season started that the Dolphins should resign him, but if you are going to pay him top dollars, then he must produce and make a big impact in big games. If he falls short, I wouldn’t be against the Dolphins letting him walk or explore a trade to try to get some value for him, as the team is going to look different next year, regardless. Wilkins must set the tone Sunday Night and help bring an AFC East title.