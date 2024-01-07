Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network report that Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert are not expected to play Sunday night vs Buffalo and will be out for the big game for the AFC East title. They say both are expected to return for week 1 of the playoffs for Miami.

#Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) — both listed as questionable — are not expected to play Sunday night vs. the #Bills, per me and @RapSheet.

Both should be ready for the playoffs. But Miami will try to win the AFC East without them. pic.twitter.com/n0ZQVwkPUD

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2024