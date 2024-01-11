Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin discuss the Kansas City Chiefs matchup vs. Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. The Undisputed cast discuss Tyreek Hill’s return to KC, the sub-zero degree forecast, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa’s record playing in the cold.
