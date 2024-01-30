Tyreek Hill and his wife were the focus of a couple of episodes of this season of Hard Knocks, and so people were surprised when they found out that the Dolphins wide receiver filed for divorce. Tyreek Hill quickly went on to say that this was a mistake and that he fired the “f*cking bonehead” that filed it without his permission. Watch The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz react.
