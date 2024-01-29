Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that former Bills defensive coordinator and Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier will interview with the Miami Dolphins this week regarding their open defensive coordinator position. Frazier has been a defensive coordinator for the Bengals, Vikings, Buccaneers, and Bills. He was also a head coach in Minnesota as well from 2011 to 2013 and had a 21-32-1 record as a head coach.

His most recent position was as defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He held that position from 2017 to 2022 and resigned/stepped away in a cloud of controversy. Frazier is 64 years old and did not coach in 2023.