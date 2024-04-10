This week on Phins Factor, Mike Oliva fills in for Mannie and joins Marissa as they welcome a very special guest in “The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray, to discuss the Miami Dolphins offseason, what they may do in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and why Mike McDaniel must be better in 2024 for Miami to get to where they want to be.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

NEW PFF Mock Draft has Miami Adding to the Defense in Rd 1