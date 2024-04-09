Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. PFF put out a new Mock Draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Byron Murphy, DT – Texas

“After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins should try to find another defensive tackle early in this draft. Murphy was the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman college football had to offer in 2023, leading all FBS defensive tackles in pass-rushing grade (91.5), pass-rush win rate (20.5%) and pressure rate (17%).”