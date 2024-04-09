Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. PFF put out a new Mock Draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Byron Murphy, DT – Texas
“After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Dolphins should try to find another defensive tackle early in this draft. Murphy was the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman college football had to offer in 2023, leading all FBS defensive tackles in pass-rushing grade (91.5), pass-rush win rate (20.5%) and pressure rate (17%).”
PFN Draft Profile
Strengths
- Hyper-explosive interior defender with lightning-quick burst and energy.
- Insanely twitched-up rusher who can use his energetic motion to offset blockers.
- Startling lateral explosiveness allows him to invade gaps immediately off the snap.
- Has the perfect blend of natural leverage, proportional length, and good mass.
- Rare natural leverage allows him to get underneath blocks effortlessly and hold strong.
- Strength and leverage allow him to prevent displacement and withstand double-teams.
- Flashes incredible balance and recovery capacity when absorbing combo blocks.
- Loads exciting torquing freedom within his frame and can win with quick swim moves.
- Shows glimpses of good speed-to-power when leveraging his burst into contact.
- Has the combined explosiveness and flexibility to exploit rushing angles off the snap.
- Can stack violent clubs and chops to beat run blocks, then square up and occlude lanes.
- Able to quickly process blocking angles and position himself effectively in run defense.
- High-level force of absorption that can then power through blocks and obliterate gaps.
- Has shown he can stack push-pull and rip moves to fight through pass block anchors.
- Truly unhinged competitor who takes on every role with a turbocharged motor.
Weaknesses
- Doesn’t have elite mass or length, which can detract from maximum raw power capacity.
- Lack of elite mass can make him easier to knock off-balance by heavy strikes.
- At times, his hyperactive energy can be a bit uncontrolled, affecting hand precision.
- Initial punches sometimes tug him upright on the attack, impacting his pad level.
- Sometimes locks his hips and loses power when attempting to torque punches.
- Isn’t always able to sustain leg drive on power exertions against larger blockers.
- Can still be quicker and more consistent at adapting and employing pass-rush counters.
- Can make a more concerted effort to keep leverage and forward-pressing energy.
- Doesn’t quite have the elite ankle flexion to pinch rushing angles consistently.
- Sometimes lacks the hip fluidity to adjust his hip alignment midway through reps.