Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. NFL Draft Analyst Evan Silva of Establish the Run put out his latest mock draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Troy Fautanu, OT/G – Washington

“Short (6-foot-3 3/4″) but long armed (34 1/2″) with tackle-guard versatility, Fautanu’s addition would immensely bolster a position group that lost RG Robert Hunt (Panthers) and C Connor Williams (TBD) in free agency.”

Troy Fautanu from Liberty High School with a background in both football and volleyball was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 4-star grade by 247 Sports. Following high school, Fautanu opted to join Washington.

In 2020 as a freshman Fautanu saw action in just one game and played a total of 12 snaps for the Huskies.

As a sophomore in 2021 he played in 7 games and a total of 201 snaps. He conceded 4 QB hurries, no QB hits, and a sack while playing the majority of his snaps at left tackle, and the rest at left guard.

In 2022 as a junior Fautanu saw action in 12 games and totaled 866 snaps. He gave up 12 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and no sacks while playing most of his snaps at left tackle.

In 2023 as a senior Fautanu saw action in 13 games and played a total of 845 snaps for the Huskies. He allowed 15 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 2 sacks while playing left tackle.

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

Blends athleticism, power, and length, making him a formidable force on the offensive line.

Exhibits excellent mobility, effortlessly executing pulls and climbs with his burst and precision.

Deploys heavy hands to deliver jarring, impactful blows, establishing a physical and dominating presence.

Agile and proactive in pass protection, employing varied strikes to disrupt and confuse rushers.

Leverages his impressive length to maintain control and keep defenders at a strategic distance.

Demonstrates a tactical approach in pass protection, balancing aggression with strategic strikes.

Understands the nuances of perimeter protection, coupled with intense strike force.

His remarkable flexibility aids in maintaining an effective stance and pad level at the point of attack.

SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Sometimes displays a rushed approach in pass protection, leading to balance issues and vulnerability to strategic rushers.

Inconsistent positioning can lead to quick losses against rushers with complex, deceptive moves.

While aggressive, his hand usage sometimes lacks precision, leading to control issues.

Needs to refine the precision and application of his functional power for consistent positive movement.

Must maintain disciplined hand placement to ensure sustained control during engagements.

Not dominating as a run blocker, will need to refine his technique especially if playing a traditional offense at the next level

SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY Troy Fautanu has established himself as a premier pass protector, showcasing exceptional footwork, agility, and the ability to neutralize advanced pass rush techniques. His ability to maintain pocket integrity is a standout trait His technique in pass sets, especially his hand usage and ability to redirect rushers, reflects a high football IQ and adaptability on the line. However, transitioning to the run game, Fautanu’s tape shows areas for growth. While he possesses the requisite burst and mobility for effective run blocking, his execution lacks consistency. To elevate his game, focusing on refining his pad level, drive, and hand placement will be crucial. Developing a more consistent anchor and enhancing his ability to generate push at the line of scrimmage will round out his skill set, making him a more complete lineman. From a draft perspective, Fautanu’s quality in pass protection positions him favorably, with the potential for an early selection. His skill set offers immediate value, particularly for teams emphasizing pass-heavy offenses. If he can bridge the gap between his pass-protection excellence and run-blocking potential, Fautanu could evolve into a complete lineman,

Given the demand for solid pass-protecting tackles in the NFL he probably won’t last past day one.