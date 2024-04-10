Dolphins Prospect Profile of Florida State Edge Jared Verse

The Dolphins prospect profile series moves on with Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse. As mentioned in earlier versions of this prospect report, the edge is of the significant need for the Miami Dolphins. Heading into pick 21, Miami general manager Chris Grier will need to attempt to replace lost players like Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt, to name a few. In addition to those free-agent losses, Miami has edge injuries from last season. They have Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillps with unknown timetables for 2024 returns. Miami did add free-agent addition in veteran pass-rusher Shaq Barrett with a one-year deal. However, Miami must address the immediate depth issues on the edges.

Florida State’s Jared Verse could very well be the elite pass-rushing prospect of this year’s draft. With all due respect to UCLA’s Laiatu Latu, these two are the cream of the crop. Verse could be immediately book-end to Barrett. When Phillips and Chubb return, both could be valuable rotational and situational pass-rushers when this group is whole. The Dolphins are coming off a season with a franchise record 56 sacks. 42.5 of those 2023 sacks won’t be available in Week 1 for Miami. Those 42.5 sacks came from free agents lost and/or cut and those injured edges.

Is Jared Verse EDGE 1? pic.twitter.com/J16C0GxpQT — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) April 8, 2024

Relative Athleticism Score (RAS).

Jared Verse is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 76 out of 1738 DE from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/oBAispWUHn pic.twitter.com/ssFHFKW9rK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2024

Created by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network, RAS is a trendy tool heading into the draft. Yet it’s not the be-all and end-all. RAS is a compilation of metrics to gather one numerical score. His 9.57 was ranked as the 76th best DE in this metric out of 1,738 since this stat was created in 1987. Verse produced the fourth fastest 40-yard dash time among edges at the combine at 4.58. At 6’4” and 254 lbs, Verse has speed and size to boot. He was also fifth at the combine in the broad jump, third in 3-cone and the shuttle, and first in the bench press among the edge group. His Total Score at the combine was 84, third among the edge group. His production score was also third at 80.

Verse is explosive, plays with that high motor you love to see from a pass-rusher, and has quickness and agility. He has a size, strength, and speed trifecta but is an absolute longshot at number 21 for the Dolphins. Even if Latu is picked before him, which shouldn’t happen, it’s not a good bet to expect Verse to get past the Top-15 or even 10. Even in a stacked class of quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive linemen, one of the Draft’s best edges at 21 would be a gift for Miami. The Dolphins don’t appear to have assets to move up in the Draft in a trade.

Plug and Play Pass-Rusher

Verse started his collegiate career at Albany, where he dominated the All-Colonial Athletic Association within the Football Championship Subdivision. He earned First-Team All-Conference honors while accumulating 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. Transferring to FSU, his 2022 with the Seminoles showed no performance drop-off. In 2022, Verse was First-team All-ACC, leading the Seminoles with nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He followed that season with a fantastic 2023, again leading the team in sacks with nine. Verse recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and added a trio of pass breakups. He forced a fumble and even blocked a kick as well. Verse is explosive, plays with that high motor you love to see from a pass-rusher, and has quickness and agility. He would be a ready-made starter for any team needing a pass-rusher, and for whatever reason, if available, Miami must consider his selection.