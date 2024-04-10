Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. CBS Sports Network put out a new Mock Draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Cooper DeJean, CB – Iowa

“While NFL teams had to wait for Cooper DeJean’s pro day workout because of a leg injury, it ended up being worth the wait. He ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.4s and recorded explosive vertical (38.5 inches) and broad (10-foot-4) jumps, according to The Athletic. Thanks to this strong showcase, Miami selects him to beef up its secondary where he could line up as outside corner, nickel or safety.”

Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.

Strengths