Free agency is a few weeks old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. CBS Sports Network put out a new Mock Draft, and with pick #21, they have Miami selecting…
Round 1, Pick #21: Cooper DeJean, CB – Iowa
“While NFL teams had to wait for Cooper DeJean’s pro day workout because of a leg injury, it ended up being worth the wait. He ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.4s and recorded explosive vertical (38.5 inches) and broad (10-foot-4) jumps, according to The Athletic. Thanks to this strong showcase, Miami selects him to beef up its secondary where he could line up as outside corner, nickel or safety.”
NFL.com DRAFT PROFILE
Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.
Strengths
- Starting experience at strong safety and cornerback.
- Explosive athlete hitting markers in height, weight and speed.
- Instinctive zone defender ready to feast on quarterbacks with poor eye discipline.
- Tracks the pass and plays the entry point with big burst to close.
- Ball skills of a receiver, finishing with seven career interceptions (three returned for scores).
- Charges hard and slams into pass-catchers.
- Can provide immediate help as a punt returner and gunner if called upon.
Weaknesses
- Hip tightness will be hard to overcome in man coverage.
- Struggles to open hips and find sudden acceleration against press release.
- Fails to turn and find the football when traveling with deep routes.
- Played a series of bad offenses and wasn’t challenged much in 2023.
- Below-average length allows some slippage as wrap-up tackler.
NFL Draft Buzz Draft Profile
A dynamic presence in Iowa’s secondary, Cooper DeJean emerged from Battle Creek-Ida Grove High School as a highly-touted recruit, earning a 3-star rating from ESPN and a 4-star grade from 247 Sports. After joining Iowa, his trajectory has been impressive.
In his freshman year (2021), DeJean saw limited action but still managed 2 tackles over 11 snaps. His sophomore year marked a significant leap, playing in 12 games with 57 tackles, 11 assists, 22 stops, 5 pass breakups, and 4 interceptions, alongside a QB rating when targeted of 55.6.
His junior year further solidified his prowess, with 30 tackles, 7 assists, 10 stops, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and an outstanding QB rating when targeted of 40.6 over 10 games. His accolades include being a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award, and achieving Consensus All-American status in 2023.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Elite athletic skills — Made Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks List’ at number 14. He wrote: “The former high school quarterback (who also lettered three times in basketball, track and baseball each) won the Iowa state long jump title (23-7 1/2 inches) and 100 meters (11.16) and has continued to get more explosive since he’s been in college”
- Possesses rare mass and frame density for a CB and has good length along with it.
- Showcases great initial burst when triggering on plays and veering to match WRs.
- Fleet-footed mover with exceptional corrective twitch and recovery athleticism.
- Boasts impressive long-track recovery and gap-closing speed, hawking in front of balls.
- Can snap into phase and realign himself to trail WRs on fades and seam routes.
- Has the short-area freedom to adjust his tempo while staying in phase and tracking.
- Extremely natural zone defender with a smooth backpedal and fluid corrective feel.
- With disciplined technique, size, and short-area mobility, he can play the slot or boundary.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Sometimes loses his balance when sinking to match whip and out routes.
- Muscle-bound frame prevents him from fully sinking and redirecting on occasion.
- Doesn’t quite have elite fluidity and hip freedom, experiencing 180-degree delays.
- At times, he can better channel recovery speed out of transitions to close gaps.
- Occasional wasted motion in press-man can tug him too far off the line and open space.
- While his position versatility may be viewed as an asset, it may lead him to be viewed more as a safety rather than a pure corner
- DeJean fractured the fibula in his left leg while practicing in November and while he’s been fully cleared three months after surgery, he won’t run at the combine, or at Iowa’s pro day.