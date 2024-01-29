It’s Mock Draft season, and Sports Illustrated put out a Mock Draft late Sunday evening after the Conference Championship games. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

With Pick #21 in Round 1, Sports Illustrated has Miami selecting…

21. Miami Dolphins

Graham Barton | OL | Duke

Per PFN, here is a Graham Barton Scouting report

Graham Barton Scouting Report

Strengths

Extremely explosive athlete off the snap who channels bursts into awesome power

High-level space blocker with range, energy, power, and a gnawing finishing mentality

Strong, compact, and well-proportioned frame that efficiently carries its mass

Has tremendous malleability and flexibility, which helps with torque and recovery

Spins up dominating leg churn at contact and can violently plow defenders out of lanes

Able to load his hips and torque through defenders to seal the frontside of run plays

Effortless knee bend and well-proportioned frame, which easily acquires proper pad level

Flexibility and athleticism allow him to adjust and maintain leverage through reps

Can envelop rushers with a wide base while tightening his hands to anchor and control

Knows how to anchor and sink his hips to take control of moving blocks in the run game

Has the grip strength to sustain blocks in space and remain a factor late in reps

Has shown he can combat extensions with independent hands while keeping synergy

Eagerly capitalizes with physicality when defenders give up leverage to lurch into gaps

Can process stunts and blitzes in pass protection and has good run-game angle IQ

Has pre-existing experience at center and projected versatility across all five spots

Weaknesses