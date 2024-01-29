It’s Mock Draft season, and Sports Illustrated put out a Mock Draft late Sunday evening after the Conference Championship games. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

With Pick #21 in Round 1, Sports Illustrated has Miami selecting…

 

21. Miami Dolphins

Graham Barton | OL | Duke

Per PFN, here is a Graham Barton Scouting report

Graham Barton Scouting Report

Strengths

  • Extremely explosive athlete off the snap who channels bursts into awesome power
  • High-level space blocker with range, energy, power, and a gnawing finishing mentality
  • Strong, compact, and well-proportioned frame that efficiently carries its mass
  • Has tremendous malleability and flexibility, which helps with torque and recovery
  • Spins up dominating leg churn at contact and can violently plow defenders out of lanes
  • Able to load his hips and torque through defenders to seal the frontside of run plays
  • Effortless knee bend and well-proportioned frame, which easily acquires proper pad level
  • Flexibility and athleticism allow him to adjust and maintain leverage through reps
  • Can envelop rushers with a wide base while tightening his hands to anchor and control
  • Knows how to anchor and sink his hips to take control of moving blocks in the run game
  • Has the grip strength to sustain blocks in space and remain a factor late in reps
  • Has shown he can combat extensions with independent hands while keeping synergy
  • Eagerly capitalizes with physicality when defenders give up leverage to lurch into gaps
  • Can process stunts and blitzes in pass protection and has good run-game angle IQ
  • Has pre-existing experience at center and projected versatility across all five spots

Weaknesses

  • Arm length is close to average, which could force a move inside at the NFL level
  • Longer opponents can more easily get inside his frame and drive power through
  • Sometimes widens his hands too far in his stance, further exposing himself to power
  • Sometimes wraps his arms around opponents when driving power, risking penalties
  • Doesn’t have elite play strength and can be displaced with power as a backside blocker
  • Is susceptible to swim moves when lurching to attack pursuit threats off the snap
  • Sometimes fails to recognize delayed blitzes outside, leaving paths open to the QB
  • At times, shortens the corner by retracting his base too early on pass protection reps
  • Occasionally a tick late off the snap when playing from the tackle position

 