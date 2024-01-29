It’s Mock Draft season, and Sports Illustrated put out a Mock Draft late Sunday evening after the Conference Championship games. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.
With Pick #21 in Round 1, Sports Illustrated has Miami selecting…
21. Miami Dolphins
Per PFN, here is a Graham Barton Scouting report
Graham Barton Scouting Report
Strengths
- Extremely explosive athlete off the snap who channels bursts into awesome power
- High-level space blocker with range, energy, power, and a gnawing finishing mentality
- Strong, compact, and well-proportioned frame that efficiently carries its mass
- Has tremendous malleability and flexibility, which helps with torque and recovery
- Spins up dominating leg churn at contact and can violently plow defenders out of lanes
- Able to load his hips and torque through defenders to seal the frontside of run plays
- Effortless knee bend and well-proportioned frame, which easily acquires proper pad level
- Flexibility and athleticism allow him to adjust and maintain leverage through reps
- Can envelop rushers with a wide base while tightening his hands to anchor and control
- Knows how to anchor and sink his hips to take control of moving blocks in the run game
- Has the grip strength to sustain blocks in space and remain a factor late in reps
- Has shown he can combat extensions with independent hands while keeping synergy
- Eagerly capitalizes with physicality when defenders give up leverage to lurch into gaps
- Can process stunts and blitzes in pass protection and has good run-game angle IQ
- Has pre-existing experience at center and projected versatility across all five spots
Weaknesses
- Arm length is close to average, which could force a move inside at the NFL level
- Longer opponents can more easily get inside his frame and drive power through
- Sometimes widens his hands too far in his stance, further exposing himself to power
- Sometimes wraps his arms around opponents when driving power, risking penalties
- Doesn’t have elite play strength and can be displaced with power as a backside blocker
- Is susceptible to swim moves when lurching to attack pursuit threats off the snap
- Sometimes fails to recognize delayed blitzes outside, leaving paths open to the QB
- At times, shortens the corner by retracting his base too early on pass protection reps
- Occasionally a tick late off the snap when playing from the tackle position
Yep, O- LINE and then TE please on first two picks ! Anything else, 5th, 6th, 7th all gravy. Need to hit on the first two.
Both Cam Smith and the year before Tindall both have disappointed.