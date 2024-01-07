In 2008, the famous ‘helmet catch’ game took place where the New York Giants defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, the Boston Celtics ‘big three’ of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett won the NBA finals and Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in the Beijing Olympics. That’s how long it’s been since the Miami Dolphins have won an AFC East division title. The wait has been long enough, and the time is now. The way this team is built, you have to win now regardless of what players are available.

The Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills back in week four, and it was an ugly 48-20 beatdown. For the first time in Josh Allen’s career, he posted a perfect passer rating of 158 in that game. To not have a repeat occurrence, Miami must avoid a Josh Allen masterclass. He’s had his way with the Dolphins in his career, posting a 9-2 overall record since becoming the Bills quarterback. After being snubbed of a 2023 or bowl selection to the opposing quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, you better believe that will add some fuel to Allen’s fire.

If you look back at the 2022 season, where Miami defeated Buffalo 21-19. The Dolphins forced the Bills to make many mistakes, including a blocked field goal and fumbles and forced Allen to make throws under serious pressure. Of course, that is a different season, but if you try and repeat some of that success and apply enough pressure, Allen will eventually throw an interception like he has 16 times this year.

We all know Miami will be entering this game with key players missing, but that doesn’t give a reason to lose this game. This team has the personnel, coaching staff, and home-field advantage to win their first division championship in sixteen years. Leaders on defense like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and company will need to hold it down and make up for some of the missing pieces. Speaking of Jalen Ramsey, he and Josh Allen have had their fair share of history dating back several years now. Little details like that are things to keep an eye out for, similar to his running mate this week in cornerback Eli Apple. Apple has 36 tackles on the season in his limited appearances and will have a tough task against a strong Buffalo offense. The 8-year veteran could have the most important assignment of the day.

With that being said, the Dolphins are 7-1 at home this season and need this win for more than division championship purposes. If they capture this victory, they will be the number two seed and have a home-field advantage in the first round. As I mentioned before, the wait has been long enough; it’s time Miami ends the drought and changes the tide within the AFC East.