In the wake of the Detroit Lions’ thrilling wild-card victory, marking their first playoff win in 32 years, the Miami Dolphins find themselves holding an unwanted record—the longest playoff-win drought in the NFL. The Dolphins’ last taste of postseason success came over 23 years ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite making the playoffs under head coach Mike McDaniel in the last two years, the Dolphins’ journey has been cut short after just one game each time. General Manager Chris Grier, a steady presence with the team since 2000 (the same year as their last playoff victory), shared his thoughts on the unwanted distinction during a conversation with the South Florida media.

Grier said congrats to Detroit and Dan Campbell for winning recently, and he remembered Campbell’s time with the Dolphins. But he also talked about how the Dolphins are focused on working hard and getting better.

Grier said they will keep working hard to improve the team. He is sure about the roster and knows it will change, but he is excited about the key players and their commitment to being competitive.

While regular-season success is commendable, the Dolphins, their fans, and the organization hunger for playoff triumph. Grier and McDaniel both want more than just winning regular games. They dream big like the Dolphins fans who make Hard Rock Stadium a strong and exciting place.

Grier said our main goals are to win the AFC East, then a playoff game, and finally the Super Bowl. Every team aims for this, and it’s the same for us.

As the Dolphins look ahead, Grier and McDaniel know there are challenges, but they both want the same things. Dolphins fans are excited to see the team do well in regular games and the playoffs.