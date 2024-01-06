On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Robert are here to prepare you for the Week 18 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. They break down the Matchups between the two teams and compare each position group to tell you who has the edge when both teams take the field this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. They review the latest injury updates and play the game sweeping the nation: BOLD OR BULL! Plus, they end the show, giving their stone-cold lock of the weekend and their upset special from around the NFL. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST