Keno Kiwi Adventure: Bringing the New Zealand Game to American Players

Keno, akin to the lottery, is a game of chance commonly found in modern casinos and some lottery setups. The game involves selecting numbers from a pool of 80, and a random number generator (RNG) or a ball machine, akin to those used in lotteries and Bingo, is employed to draw 20 (or fewer) numbers randomly after players place their bets.

Keno at Casinos

Casinos establish their payout schedules, known as pay tables, and players receive payouts based on the combination of selected numbers (either directly chosen by the player or picked by the terminal) and the number of matches from the draw in relation to their bet.

Keno’s paytables vary across different casinos and generally exhibit a higher house edge compared to other casino games, ranging from less than 4% to over 35%. Most non-slot online casino games typically have a house edge of less than 5%.

Player payouts are calculated based on the number of chosen numbers and the matches achieved, multiplied by a percentage of their bet in accordance with the base rate specified in the paytable. While a player generally receives higher payouts for hitting more numbers, pay tables also reward players for hitting fewer numbers. And most importantly, don’t forget to look out for keno results in NZ if you want to plan and win.

Payouts can significantly vary between different casinos. Although most casinos permit players to wager on up to 20 numbers from the paytable in a given game, some establishments offer flexibility, allowing players to choose 2, 10, 12, or 15 spots.

How to Engage in Keno Entertainment

If you’re familiar with traditional lotteries, Keno will feel like a natural extension, as it revolves around the excitement of numbers and chance, complemented by a touch of strategy. As both lotteries and Keno go, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Customisation is key when playing Keno NZ. You have the freedom to choose the number of lines you want to play, the amount allocated per line, the desired number of draws, and the option to add a multiplier that can amplify your winnings up to tenfold. Keep in mind that using a multiplier will double your ticket cost. There are three primary ways to play Keno NZ:

Dip

With Dips, you choose a line, and a random number is selected for you. Specify the number of draws and instances you wish to participate in, and you’re ready to roll. Keno Multipliers can significantly boost your winnings when added to any Dip.

You Choose the Numbers

Select the number of lines and your preferred wagering amount (ranging from 1 to 10). Begin by choosing your numbers, with a maximum of 20 lines per Keno ticket. Decide on the draw times at 10 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, or 6 pm, and consider multiplying your winnings by 10 with the Keno Multiplier.

The Favorites

By saving your preferred Keno numbers as Favorites, you can conveniently play them repeatedly. Create Favorites when purchasing tickets or save active tickets as Favorites for future use without making an additional purchase.