On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo the day after Miami’s 2023 season came to an end. He discusses Mike McDaniel and why he is the biggest weakness with this Dolphins team right now. Why is McDaniel failing as a head coach and a play-caller while having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL? Mike shares his thoughts and talks about what changes he would like to see in 2024. He also talks about why the Houston Texans have officially won the “Laremy Tunsil Trade” after all of these years and how they got the better end of that deal, which, up until a few months ago, nobody would have thought. He closes the show by talking about how Dolphins fans who aren’t happy with another late-season collapse and disappointing season need to voice their displeasure to demand better and send a message that a poor product isn’t acceptable and their “fandom” can’t be taken for granted. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

