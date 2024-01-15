San Francisco 49ers WR Willie Snead, late on Saturday evening, as Miami was being eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City, went to Twitter (X) and said that the Miami Dolphins will be good when Tua stops acting soft AF. If you aren’t up on the lingo as to what “AF” means, you will have to google that.

The Dolphins will be good when Tua stop acting soft AF 💯 — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) January 14, 2024

With Miami’s elimination from the playoffs and another poor performance from Tua in December/January, the Dolphins’ quarterback is under attack from many in the local media, national media, and the Dolphins fan base. With a current NFL player going public attacking Tua, it seems like he is getting criticism from everywhere.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Dolphins quarterback, who will enter the 5th and final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins have a decision to make whether to give him an extension to lower his salary cap number or not extend him in case he has another poor finish to a season like he has the past two, and then have a clean break and can easily move on from him.