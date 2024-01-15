Another year, another first-round exit for the Dolphins. Some things just seem to be the same every year. The Dolphins had a chance to finally change and win a playoff game, but they clearly didn’t have what it takes. This team was not ready, they showed no fight, no heart, no will. It looked as if they didn’t want this game; it looked like they didn’t want to play this game at all. I know it was freezing cold, but it’s a playoff game, and you should be motivated and ready. There was just no effort whatsoever by this team to even look competitive against the Chiefs.

I love this team, I will be a Dolphins fan to death, but watching games like this it’s frustrating. Watching guys not being able to tackle, not even trying to tackle, it puts you down. We all know the Dolphins had many injuries this season, but that’s football, and it’s no excuse to play without heart. The Dolphins had a good regular season overall but failed to deliver in the most important moments.

This game was just another example of it. The Chiefs just toyed with them, pushing them around at will, running the ball as much as they wanted, and having all the time in the world to throw the football. The Dolphins’ offense was a disappointment once again, not being able to make plays, not being able to avoid self-inflicted wounds. They seem to not be able to beat certain coverages, and defenses are learning that and playing cover two and similar coverages with deep safeties. The offense has to learn to adjust more, and the same thing goes for the defense, Vic Fangio has to stop being so stubborn and adjust his gameplan for every team and understand that not every team is the same and you need to blitz sometimes. He also needs to give Cam Smith a chance next season; he just seems to hate him for no reason and thinks that it is better to start Eli Apple instead. Many things have to improve, but it’s going to be a full team effort to get better for next season.

I am not trying to put the blame on one player because this was a complete lack of effort by everyone in the team, starting with the coaches. Mike McDaniel is an amazing coach and a genius, but he doesn’t seem to care so much about the game; he just looks confused during the game. His play calling has been questionable at times, and he knows that, but for some reason, he goes back to the plays that don’t work. I am not saying to fire him or anything, but he needs to start being more active on the sidelines, hold players responsible, and teach them some accountability. He has to stop pretending that every time Tua throws an interception, it’s fine and that he should just move on. He is a young coach, and I know he will get better.

Tua had an amazing season but also failed to step up in big moments. This was his first season where he was able to play every game, so we know he will be better next year. Tua is our franchise quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he is perfect; he has a lot to improve on. He forces too many throws, and because his accuracy is really good, he thinks he can make any throw and sometimes misses and throws a pick. He has to be able to go to his second option and check-downs more often. Tua will learn a lot this offseason, but not without the help of his coaches. Of course, they shouldn’t threaten him like Brian Flores did, but they do need to help him improve his mental toughness a little.

This will be a long offseason, and many things could happen. I know this team has enough talent; they just need to find an identity, be consistent, and step up in big games. Of course, injuries were an issue this season, like every year, but this time it looked different. The Dolphins seemed to lose too many important players they couldn’t afford to lose. Now, I don’t know if it’s just bad luck or something else, but we have to take a look into the strength and conditioning of the team.

The media narratives stay the same: the Dolphins can’t win big games, and they will have to prove them wrong next season. The Dolphins need to figure something out and end this playoff win drought. We move on. #FinsUp