Welcome to the final episode of Two Old Dolfans Season 6. Thank you for listening this year! We had the answers for success and identified the issues we saw with the team early. If you listened, you know what they are, and saw them come to fruition. This conversation is NOT “we had it first” but rather, an aggregation of what went right, what went wrong, who is responsible for fixing the problems, and what we suggest the solutions are. We talk a lot about McDaniel. We talks about Grier. We talk about other coaches. We talk about the cap. We talk about Players we’d like to see back, restructured, or gone. We talk about positions of need and what the Dolphins should do with their first picks. Listen in for the full scoop.