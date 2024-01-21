It’s never too early for a good Mock Draft. I know, I know, the season just ended, and the playoffs are still ongoing, but the ramp-up to the 2024 NFL Draft in late April will begin before we know it, so let’s jump in and see who the various outlets have Miami taking as of today. And yes, I know, mock drafts before free agency are kinda, well, pointless. But, still, they are fun to speculate on and see. And remember, Miami currently has picks in Rounds 1 and 2 (they do not have picks in Rounds 3 and 4) next year.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network

Rd. 1 Pick #21: Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU

Jeremiah: Miami elects to build on a strength. I could see Thomas going much higher than 21st in the draft, but Tua Tagovailoa reaps the benefit in this scenario. Thomas gives the Dolphins some size — without sacrificing speed — alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

CBS Sports

Rd 1 Pick #21 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn St

CBS: Moving on from Emmanuel Ogbah would save the team more than $13 million towards the salary cap, and Andrew Van Ginkel is set to become a free agent, Miami needs insurance with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb returning from injury.

Pro Football Network

Rd 1 Pick #21: Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon

PFN: What do the Dolphins need from their center in 2024? They need a high-level athlete who can cover ground and climb levels. They need a strong blocker who can work across-face while keeping the line and drive finishing power. They’ll need an alert, well-leveraged, and combative pass protector. Jackson Powers-Johnson fits all those requirements.

Rd 2 Pick# Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky

PFN: Malachi Corley could be the perfect WR3 for Mike McDaniel. At 5’11”, 210 pounds, he’s an explosive, versatile, and relentless RAC weapon who wants all the smoke over the middle of the field, and he’d also improve the team’s WR blocking footprint.

Patrick Chiotti/Sports Illustrated

Rd 1 Pick #21: Troy Fautanu, OL Washington

SI: The Dolphins easily have some of the most explosive weapons in the league at their skill spots on the offensive side of the ball, but lack quality protectors up front. This makes for an uneven balance in what should be a very explosive offensive attack when playing more well-rounded teams across the league. Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Robert Jones, and Kendall Lamm are not going to be able to continue allowing pressure at the rate they are and expect success. Troy Fautanu is about as well-rounded as offensive linemen come and could translate well as an interior lineman at the next level, but this could be a spot they upgrade Tua’s blindside with a player who is used to protecting a left-handed quarterback, albeit from the left tackle spot. Fautanu is an extremely athletic lineman whose agility would translate perfectly to Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme.

Jordan Reid ESPN (this was completed before Miami was locked into the 21st spot)

Rd 1 Pick #24: Jordan Morgan OT Arizona

ESPN: The Dolphins have some important decisions to make along the offensive and defensive lines. Miami was 31st in pass block win rate in the regular season (49.2%). Connor Williams and Robert Hunt are both on expiring contracts, and Terron Armstead has battled injuries, so adding a versatile offensive lineman who can play either spot makes sense. Morgan has played 98% of his 2,313 career snaps at left tackle, but his balance, strength and awareness would allow him to fill multiple positions at the next level.

Morgan would be the seventh OT taken in Round 1 — the second most in the common draft era (eight in 2008).