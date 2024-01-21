The Miami Dolphins had their 58th season, but it left fans feeling down because they didn’t meet expectations, continuing a streak since 2000 without a playoff victory. Yet, amid the letdowns, there is a beacon of hope—quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The season’s verdict is crystal clear: it fell short of expectations. Despite an impressive 11-win record and a playoff berth, the Dolphins and their devoted fans had envisioned a deeper postseason run. The initial offensive brilliance, highlighted by scoring 70 points in a game and Tyreek Hill’s record-setting pace, slowly faded. The team had a tough journey with big losses: 56-19 in Baltimore, 21-14 at home against Buffalo, and a cold 26-7 defeat in Kansas City.

Now, let us look ahead to the future; all eyes are on Tua Tagovailoa. The burning question arises: should the Dolphins invest in a long-term mega-contract for the 25-year-old quarterback? People might not be sure, but the numbers tell a cool story. Tagovailoa got picked for the Pro Bowl and threw the most yards in the NFL, showing he deserves a long-term deal as he is an established franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa is special with his quick throws and accuracy, even though there are things he can get better at. Compared to others in his 2020 draft class, he’s really good. While some focus on rushing yards and touchdowns, Tagovailoa is excellent with his accuracy.

Tagovailoa has the potential to develop his game further. It is not only about numbers. It is about a young player growing and getting used to the tough parts of the NFL.

As the Dolphins’ decision-makers, including coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, assess the future, the question lingers: Should we extend Tagovailoa’s contract or wait and kick the can down the road another season? The answer, in simple terms, is clear. If Tua is the franchise quarterback, the team needs to show him trust and belief by securing his future with a well-deserved contract extension.

In the future, the Miami Dolphins’ story is all about Tagovailoa. He is not just someone they are putting money into. He is a really important part of the team’s success. Giving him a contract extension is not just about money. It is about making the team better.

In the evolving story of the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa stands as a key chapter—a player with potential, determination, and a hunger to grow. The team’s decision to pay him like a franchise quarterback is not just about recognizing his current contributions. It is about betting on a promising future for the Dolphins and their passionate fanbase.