Tua Tagovailoa just had the best year of his career, leading the NFL in passing yards and ranking ear the very stop in several other statistical categories. Since his debut in 2020, there has been steady improvement in his overall play. These two statements are indisputable. However, for the fourth straight season, Tagovailoa played his worst football during the crucial stretch of games in December and January – the time when the best teams and the best players are starting to hit their stride.

It is this tendency to come up small in the biggest moments that puts the Miami Dolphins in a bit of a dilemma. Tua is about to enter his fifth season and it currently owed $23.1 million dollars after the team picked up his fifth year option prior to the 2023 season. Should the Dolphins extend Tua? Should they have him play the 2024 season on his current deal? Or should the Dolphins actually consider other options at quarterback?

Aaron and Josh are back with the first in a series of shows looking at players with whom the Dolphins have big decisions to make. It’s the Tua episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

