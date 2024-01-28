The Tennessee Titans are looking for a new offensive coordinator and will interview Eric Studesville, who is currently the associate head coach and running back coach for the Miami Dolphins. This is happening because the Titans are making changes with their new coach, Brian Callahan.

Studesville has been a key figure in the Dolphins coaching staff since 2017, initially joining as the running backs coach and run game coordinator during Adam Gase’s tenure. Despite changes in coaching over the years, he handled the transitions well and moved up in the coaching ranks.

After the 2021 season, Mike McDaniel, the new head coach following Brian Flores, promoted Studesville to the position of associate head coach, removing the run game coordinator title. This change shows that the Dolphins believe in Studesville’s skills.

The Dolphins ran well this season, being the best in the league, with an average of 5.1 yards per run. The running back tandem of veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane achieved notable success. Mostert had his best year in the nine years he has been in the league. He has scored the most rushing touchdowns in the entire league with 18.

The connection between Brian Callahan and Eric Studesville goes beyond this potential job opportunity. They worked together for the Denver Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers in 2015. Teaming up for six seasons in Denver shows they worked well together.

In addition to Studesville, the Titans are also reportedly considering an interview with Nick Holz, the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the offensive coordinator role. This means the team is choosing the best person to improve offensive plans in the upcoming seasons.