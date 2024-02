Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. NFL Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks from the NFL Network put out his second mock draft of the season, and with the 21st pick, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21 – Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

“Upgrading the offensive line could be the priority with Tua Tagovailoa seemingly poised for a blockbuster extension.”