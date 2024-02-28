As I start writing this article, there has been no decision made on whether to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Some reports say the Miami Dolphins will place the tag on Wilkins to keep him with the Dolphins. If the Dolphins do that fine, they should also look to find another defensive tackle for depth regardless.

The Dolphins also have Raekwon Davis and Da’Shawn Hand as free agents, so depth will potentially be an issue. This draft is considered a weak class for the defensive tackle position. I don’t believe a class is entirely weak because there are players in the draft that can fit a team’s scheme, and you can find them even if they are undrafted free agents. After the draft, the Dolphins signed Brandon Pili and have been on and off the active roster. The Dolphins should continue to develop him.

I know the Dolphins also have Zach Sieler, and they gave him a contract extension before the season, so he is locked in. Sieler and Wilkins have formed one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL, but both players have also played a lot of snaps in physically demanding positions. They both played 90% of the defensive snap the last couple of years, and at some point, you would think they could wear down physically, especially towards the end of the season. That’s another reason the Dolphins need to find someone else to give them a breather.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will potentially bring a different scheme and style. There may be certain traits he is looking for in a defensive tackle. One that brings physicality and toughness, which this defense is missing. In an article a couple of weeks ago, Mike Olivia pointed out that with the new defensive coordinator, it might be as good a time to break up the defense. I think he’s right in that regard. Whenever you have a new coordinator, he will want to implement his scheme and wants different players to fit his scheme as the ones he is inheriting might not fit.

Weaver comes from the Baltimore Ravens, known for toughness and physical play. The Dolphins have been good on defense for the last four years, and as good as they have been, there’s been something missing from this group. This is when they could shake things up at the defensive tackle position and bring in another player in the draft or free agency that brings that attitude to the defense.

Everything starts up front on the offensive and defensive lines, and the Dolphin’s trench play hasn’t been the best against better teams. I like Wilkins a lot as a player, but other than the game against the Buffalo Bills in the regular season finale, how many times can you say he has asserted himself against the better teams in the league? I can’t say he has been consistent, and that’s why I think general manager Chris Grier is taking the right approach to Wilkins’ contract. He wants to keep him but doesn’t want to overpay him. Teams aren’t game-planning for Wilkins. The Dolphins don’t have that player at the defensive tackle position. It’s time to shake things up a little bit at the position. If the Dolphins tag Wilkins great, but look for other players as well, and don’t just run everything back because this group hasn’t quite gotten over the hump in big games. They need guys who can set the tone with physicality and toughness to dominate the line of scrimmage.