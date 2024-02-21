Chris Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the coaching staff changes, Wilkins, Phillips, Chubb, and Cam Smith. And where we need to focus on in free agency and the draft. We discussed Anthony Weaver and what he might change.

Do we let Tua play out his fifth-year option? Or sign him to a new deal for cap relief? We give you our thoughts.

Waddle for McDuffie? That’s a proposed Trade Mike Tannenbaum came up with. We discuss why we don’t think KC would be interested.

Can we please find a TE? And, a more dynamic third receiver?