NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is reporting that the Dolphins are hiring Seattle assistant defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead for an unspecified role. Shead has been a coach in the NFL since 2021, all with Seattle. As a player he was undrafted in 2012 and was in the league until 2019 and played for Seattle, Detroit, and Seattle.

#Seahawks assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead will be joining Mike McDaniels’ staff on the #Dolphins.

Shead was a key member of Seattle’s secondary during the Legion of Boom days and won a Super Bowl.

He was very well liked and respected by members of the Seahawks’ secondary. pic.twitter.com/YXuad207lt

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 14, 2024