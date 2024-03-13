American Football is one of the most popular sports for people to bet on. According to data from GeoComply, since the beginning of the NFL 2024 season, people have added more than 13.7 million accounts at various betting sites. This is 28% more than the previous season. What’s more, the betting transactions made per second exceeded the threshold of 15,000 and reached the highest level ever recorded by GeoComply’s system.

But what about reliable and safe payment methods for American Football betting? When it comes to online betting, quick and convenient payments are the most crucial thing most bettors look for in a bookmaker. You want to make sure that the transfer method you choose is secure, reliable and supported in your country so that you can focus solely on having fun. One such familiar banking option in the betting market is credit cards.

However, can all people use credit cards to bet on American Football? Do NonStop bookies provide a seamless and exciting betting experience via credit card? And what are the main drawbacks and benefits of credit card betting? We will uncover all these questions in this article. So, get comfortable and let’s begin.

The Use of Credit Cards in American Football Betting – Benefits and Disadvantages

Credit cards are among the “veteran” payment methods most people around the globe are familiar with. Based on the Fed’s report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, in 2021, almost 84% of U.S. adults owned a credit card. They use credit cards for online shopping, transfers, and more. The reason for such widespread use of this payment service is its accessibility, convenience and ease of use.

To deposit with a credit card, you just need to fill in your card details, such as expiration date, card number and CVV code. Once done, your funds will instantly be available for use. Most importantly, credit cards provide users with an extra level of safety. Precisely, the Fair Credit Billing Act mandates all credit card lenders to offer all users protection against fraud.

But what about the usage of credit cards in online betting? Well, the situation here is somewhat different. Even if there are still a handful of bookies that feature and accept credit card payments, their number is quite limited. This is mainly connected with the fact that the approval rate for credit card betting payments is currently estimated to be around 50%. The reason is that many card issuers and financial institutions view these transactions as cash withdrawals.

Moreover, credit cards often charge certain fees, limits, and interest rates, which may not necessarily be beneficial for online bettors. In addition, when you make bets with a credit card, you are spending the bank’s funds, not your own. These funds have to be repaid with interest. So, racking up high balances can strain your budget and make it difficult to keep up with monthly payments.

Another drawback of credit card betting is related to security breaches and data leakage risks. If you bet on unlicensed and suspicious sites, you could easily become a target for hackers after providing your credit card details to the betting site. As a result, you can not only lose your winnings on the site but also all your funds on your credit card balance.

Alternative Payment Methods

When comparing credit cards to alternatives, credit cards are distinguished by advanced suspicious activity monitoring and encryption of sensitive data. But you should also not forget about potential risks, such as direct links to your bank account and data breaches, especially when using compromised bookies. So, considering alternative payment options for your betting experience at EU sites can be a good idea. Below, let’s look through detailed comparisons of credit cards with other “relative” banking services.

Credit Cards vs. E-Wallets

Typically, e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, etc. act as buffers between bookies and users’ accounts, giving them an additional protection layer. So, in case of fraud, the funds under risk are only the sum you deposited into your wallet and not the entire amount in your bank account. However, if the logging credentials of your e-wallet account are compromised, you may risk all your funds. In addition, e-wallets also have potential fees for conversions and transactions.

Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards

Debit cards are very similar to credit cards. The key difference and benefit is that with debit cards, you spend the money directly from your bank account. This means the risk of piling up debts and straining your budget is quite low. Moreover, there are few or zero associated fees for debit card payments.

Credit Cards vs. Prepaid Cards

If, in the case of credit cards, you may face overspending, it is the opposite with prepaid cards, as they limit you by the sum loaded into the card. In addition, prepaid cards are not linked to your bank accounts, which makes it harder for malicious actors to crack them. The main drawback of this option is that you should purchase a new card after you spend all the money. Also, you have no way to cash out winnings through prepaid cards.

Tips for Safe Credit Card Betting

If you still want to use credit cards to bet on your favourite Dolphin football matches, then let’s do it safely. Even if you can’t stop fraudsters from hacking unlicensed sites with poor security systems, you can use some strategies to protect yourself from their booby traps. Below are multiple tips for safe betting with credit cards:

Create hard-to-crack passwords and enable two-factor authentication for both your betting and banking accounts.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi when betting or making payments through your credit cards. A private Internet connection is more secure.

Set credit card alerts. It will help you receive real-time notifications when a suspicious purchase is made through your card. You will immediately know when your card is used by hackers and take measures to stop them.

Never link your bank account to your betting account.

Also, remember to bet responsibly. To prevent yourself from going overboard and spending too much on betting, it’s recommended that you set deposit/time limits, take breaks regularly, and get professional help when needed.

In a Nutshell

While credit cards might seem like a familiar and convenient option for American Football betting, their limited acceptance, potential fees, and risk of overspending make them a less-than-ideal choice. Exploring alternative payment methods like e-wallets, debit cards, or prepaid cards can offer greater safety, control, and transparency for a smoother and more responsible betting experience. Remember, prioritize security by using strong passwords, secure connections, and responsible betting practices to enjoy the thrill of the game truly.